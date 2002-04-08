MIAMI, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. (JET: NEO; JET.B: NEO; JETMF: OTCQB) (the “Company” or “GlobalX”) announces the signing of a multiple-year charter agreement for its first Airbus A321 Passenger-to-Freighter (P2F) aircraft (the “Aircraft”) entering service to an affiliate of Avianca Cargo (“Avianca”) to support its North American and Latin America cargo programs. The Aircraft, which marks the beginning of the Company’s XCargo™ division, is the first of thirteen (13) firm agreements with lessors, as well as seven (7) additional commitments to acquire and convert Airbus A321s in its P2F program. GlobalX intends to bring all of these future converted aircraft to market between October 2022 and the end of calendar year 2024. Terms of the agreement allow Avianca Cargo to wet lease or charter up to four additional freighters from GlobalX over the next five years. The Aircraft will be the first A321 Freighter to be operated by a U.S. airline.



“We are extraordinarily honored that we will be operating our first A321 freighter for Avianca, one of the great and storied names in aviation. The A321 P2F is a great addition to Avianca Cargo’s aircraft fleet, providing it flexibility to offer cargo services to smaller markets, and to feed Avianca’s A330 fleet at the airline’s main hubs,” said Ed Wegel, Chair and CEO of GlobalX.

“This partnership will allow us to offer in the short and mid-term, more capacity to our customers starting in 2022, with a clear objective of fulfilling their needs. With this, we will expand our capacity in specific markets, offering more options and products,” said Gabriel Oliva, CEO of Avianca Cargo.

About the A321 P2F:

The A321 P2F features a capacity of 14 upper deck and 10 lower deck containers, which is fifty-five percent (55%) more containerized volume than the Boeing 737-800 freighter and fourteen percent (14%) more containerized volume than the Boeing 757-200 freighter. Additionally, it boasts an estimated nineteen percent (19%) lower fuel burn than the Boeing 757-200 freighter. The capacity and fuel economy of the aircraft is poised to position the A321 freighter as the dominant player in the narrowbody cargo market.

About Global Crossing Airlines

GlobalX is a US 121 domestic flag and supplemental Airline flying the Airbus A320 family aircraft. GlobalX flies as a passenger ACMI and charter airline serving the US, Caribbean, and Latin American markets. In 2022, GlobalX will enter ACMI cargo service flying the A321 freighter, subject to DOT and FAA approvals. For more information, please visit www.globalxair.com.

About Avianca Cargo

Avianca Cargo is a leader in the region in the cargo movement and the principal in several markets across the Americas. Serving over 50 destinations with a cargo fleet of Airbus 330 freighter aircrafts, in addition to belly operations in more than 100 Avianca passenger aircrafts. In 2021, Avianca Cargo transported more than 770,000 tons in all its operating markets.

