ORANGE, Calif., May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare ( ALHC), a tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company, today announced that Founder and CEO John Kao was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Pacific Southwest Award finalist by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US). Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed.



Kao was selected by a panel of independent judges according to four key criteria – entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact – among other core contributions and attributes.

“Alignment Healthcare began with the promise to put seniors first and to provide the kind of care that seniors need and deserve. Along with some of the most talented leaders in the health care industry, we deliver cohesive, connected and coordinated care,” said Kao. “I’m honored to be an Entrepreneur of the Year finalist, but even more honored that it is for leading a company focused on serving seniors and developing new approaches to advance the quality of care for them.”

Regional award winners will be announced on June 17. For more than 35 years, EY US has celebrated the unstoppable entrepreneurs who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all. The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 10,000 US executives since its inception in 1986.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. The company provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan, and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

