LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (“Argo” or “the Company”) ( ARGO) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Argo investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Argo issued a press release on February 8, 2022, disclosing that its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021 would be “negatively affected by adverse prior year reserve development and non-operating charges.” The Company stated it expected “net adverse prior year reserve development to be in the range of $130 million to $140 million.” The Company blamed the largest reserve increases on construction defect claims within the Company’s U.S. Operations and reserve increases in the run-off segment. Based on this news, shares of Argo fell by 13.7% on the next day.

