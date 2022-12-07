Chronos Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 35 stocks valued at a total of $133.00Mil. The top holdings were LLY(7.54%), AAPL(7.35%), and UNH(7.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Chronos Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Chronos Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:LLY by 5,636 shares. The trade had a 1.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $299.95.

On 07/12/2022, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $323.59 per share and a market cap of $307.46Bil. The stock has returned 42.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 48.58, a price-book ratio of 32.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 36.93 and a price-sales ratio of 10.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Chronos Wealth Management, LLC bought 1,801 shares of NYSE:ITW for a total holding of 22,792. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $200.21.

On 07/12/2022, Illinois Tool Works Inc traded for a price of $182.86 per share and a market cap of $56.95Bil. The stock has returned -17.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Illinois Tool Works Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-book ratio of 15.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.14 and a price-sales ratio of 3.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Chronos Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:META by 1,764 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $193.38.

On 07/12/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $163.27 per share and a market cap of $441.86Bil. The stock has returned -53.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-book ratio of 3.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.84 and a price-sales ratio of 3.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Chronos Wealth Management, LLC bought 1,646 shares of NYSE:PG for a total holding of 30,324. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $150.34.

On 07/12/2022, Procter & Gamble Co traded for a price of $144.75 per share and a market cap of $347.30Bil. The stock has returned 9.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble Co has a price-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-book ratio of 7.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.66 and a price-sales ratio of 4.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Chronos Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:UNH by 545 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $502.32.

On 07/12/2022, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $514.42 per share and a market cap of $482.61Bil. The stock has returned 26.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-book ratio of 6.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.37 and a price-sales ratio of 1.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

