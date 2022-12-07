Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

8201 Mission Road Prairie Village, KS 66208

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 109 stocks valued at a total of $65.00Mil. The top holdings were PHYS(8.98%), SHV(8.14%), and XLP(8.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 48,038 shares in NAS:SHV, giving the stock a 8.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $110.04 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $109.99 per share and a market cap of $20.62Bil. The stock has returned -0.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:IYW by 29,415 shares. The trade had a 3.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.67.

On 07/12/2022, iShares U.S. Technology ETF traded for a price of $81.38 per share and a market cap of $6.46Bil. The stock has returned -18.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a price-book ratio of 6.20.

The guru sold out of their 106,058-share investment in ARCA:SCHY. Previously, the stock had a 3.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.24 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $22.05 per share and a market cap of $421.16Mil. The stock has returned -13.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a price-book ratio of 2.05.

Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHB by 49,338 shares. The trade had a 3.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.06.

On 07/12/2022, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF traded for a price of $44.65 per share and a market cap of $19.50Bil. The stock has returned -13.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a price-book ratio of 3.20.

The guru sold out of their 6,975-share investment in NYSE:BRK.B. Previously, the stock had a 3.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $314.34 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $277.28 per share and a market cap of $611.85Bil. The stock has returned -0.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-book ratio of 1.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.87 and a price-sales ratio of 1.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.