Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 120 stocks valued at a total of $178.00Mil. The top holdings were ITOT(7.69%), SPSB(5.08%), and SPLG(4.84%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 163,743 shares in ARCA:ITOT, giving the stock a 7.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $91.05 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $84.55 per share and a market cap of $40.74Bil. The stock has returned -13.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a price-book ratio of 3.18.

The guru established a new position worth 304,923 shares in ARCA:SPSB, giving the stock a 5.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.81 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $29.73 per share and a market cap of $7.36Bil. The stock has returned -3.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 152,842-share investment in ARCA:FNDX. Previously, the stock had a 4.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.99 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF traded for a price of $51.15 per share and a market cap of $8.88Bil. The stock has returned -4.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a price-book ratio of 2.18.

The guru sold out of their 73,823-share investment in ARCA:IVW. Previously, the stock had a 3.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $66.26 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $61.44 per share and a market cap of $28.72Bil. The stock has returned -16.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a price-book ratio of 6.25.

The guru sold out of their 66,965-share investment in BATS:USMV. Previously, the stock had a 2.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $73.1 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $70.55 per share and a market cap of $26.55Bil. The stock has returned -3.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a price-book ratio of 3.95.

