Golden Green, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

100 Century Plaza Dr Seneca, SC 29678

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 65 stocks valued at a total of $96.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(10.02%), MLPX(9.10%), and MLPA(8.56%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Golden Green, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Golden Green, Inc. bought 49,245 shares of NYSE:DVN for a total holding of 76,943. The trade had a 2.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $65.21.

On 07/12/2022, Devon Energy Corp traded for a price of $51.93 per share and a market cap of $34.27Bil. The stock has returned 98.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Devon Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-book ratio of 3.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.69 and a price-sales ratio of 2.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Golden Green, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:FFC by 101,480 shares. The trade had a 1.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.14.

On 07/12/2022, Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorporated traded for a price of $16.9 per share and a market cap of $800.21Mil. The stock has returned -18.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorporated has a price-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-book ratio of 0.82 and a price-sales ratio of 10.11.

The guru sold out of their 37,105-share investment in NYSE:BAC. Previously, the stock had a 1.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.09 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, Bank of America Corp traded for a price of $31.36 per share and a market cap of $252.66Bil. The stock has returned -19.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of America Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-book ratio of 1.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.66 and a price-sales ratio of 2.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 10,162-share investment in NYSE:SQ. Previously, the stock had a 1.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $92.08 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, Block Inc traded for a price of $65.03 per share and a market cap of $37.75Bil. The stock has returned -73.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Block Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 259.83 and a price-sales ratio of 1.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 17,054 shares in NYSE:OXY, giving the stock a 1.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $61.35 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, Occidental Petroleum Corp traded for a price of $57.37 per share and a market cap of $53.77Bil. The stock has returned 97.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Occidental Petroleum Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-book ratio of 3.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.69 and a price-sales ratio of 1.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.