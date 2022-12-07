RFG HOLDINGS, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 17 stocks valued at a total of $114.00Mil. The top holdings were VOO(19.23%), VIOV(16.60%), and SRLN(9.82%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were RFG HOLDINGS, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

RFG HOLDINGS, INC. reduced their investment in ARCA:SRLN by 252,916 shares. The trade had a 7.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.13.

On 07/12/2022, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF traded for a price of $41.54 per share and a market cap of $8.32Bil. The stock has returned -5.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

RFG HOLDINGS, INC. reduced their investment in ARCA:VOO by 19,003 shares. The trade had a 4.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $375.84.

On 07/12/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $349.99 per share and a market cap of $248.00Bil. The stock has returned -10.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a price-book ratio of 3.81.

The guru sold out of their 344,050-share investment in ARCA:SGOL. Previously, the stock had a 3.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.97 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $16.55 per share and a market cap of $2.44Bil. The stock has returned -4.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 88,644-share investment in ARCA:ILF. Previously, the stock had a 1.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.84 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, iShares Latin America 40 ETF traded for a price of $21.57 per share and a market cap of $1.06Bil. The stock has returned -20.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a price-book ratio of 1.49.

The guru sold out of their 96,796-share investment in ARCA:IGBH. Previously, the stock had a 1.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.43 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $23.0989 per share and a market cap of $105.10Mil. The stock has returned -5.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

