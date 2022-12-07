Everhart Financial Group, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

535 Metro Place South, Suite 100 Dublin, OH 43017

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 187 stocks valued at a total of $165.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(9.94%), SCHB(5.67%), and VTV(3.77%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Everhart Financial Group, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Everhart Financial Group, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VTEB by 37,334 shares. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.99.

On 07/12/2022, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.31 per share and a market cap of $18.02Bil. The stock has returned -7.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Everhart Financial Group, Inc. bought 39,366 shares of ARCA:SCHB for a total holding of 211,252. The trade had a 1.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.06.

On 07/12/2022, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF traded for a price of $44.65 per share and a market cap of $19.50Bil. The stock has returned -13.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a price-book ratio of 3.20.

During the quarter, Everhart Financial Group, Inc. bought 14,266 shares of ARCA:MUB for a total holding of 26,651. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.41.

On 07/12/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $107.11 per share and a market cap of $29.17Bil. The stock has returned -7.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Everhart Financial Group, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VUG by 5,175 shares. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $246.82.

On 07/12/2022, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $227.43 per share and a market cap of $68.61Bil. The stock has returned -20.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a price-book ratio of 7.54.

Everhart Financial Group, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VTI by 5,408 shares. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $205.06.

On 07/12/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $190.51 per share and a market cap of $247.50Bil. The stock has returned -13.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a price-book ratio of 3.48.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.