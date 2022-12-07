Heartland Bank & Trust Co recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 125 stocks valued at a total of $109.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.61%), MSFT(6.62%), and GOOGL(5.24%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 11,635 shares in NYSE:MRK, giving the stock a 0.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $88.55 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, Merck & Co Inc traded for a price of $93.6 per share and a market cap of $236.70Bil. The stock has returned 24.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Merck & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-book ratio of 5.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.97 and a price-sales ratio of 4.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 3,527-share investment in NAS:ISRG. Previously, the stock had a 0.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $235.67 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, Intuitive Surgical Inc traded for a price of $202.13 per share and a market cap of $72.56Bil. The stock has returned -35.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuitive Surgical Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 44.97, a price-book ratio of 6.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.13 and a price-sales ratio of 12.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 2,123 shares in NYSE:MCK, giving the stock a 0.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $319.73 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, McKesson Corp traded for a price of $327.38 per share and a market cap of $47.01Bil. The stock has returned 74.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, McKesson Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 45.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.78 and a price-sales ratio of 0.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 3,180-share investment in NYSE:ZTS. Previously, the stock had a 0.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $173.2 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, Zoetis Inc traded for a price of $173.81 per share and a market cap of $81.80Bil. The stock has returned -9.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zoetis Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.74, a price-book ratio of 17.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.60 and a price-sales ratio of 10.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought 4,216 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 34,096. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 07/12/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $109.22 per share and a market cap of $1,111.25Bil. The stock has returned -39.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 52.71, a price-book ratio of 8.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.21 and a price-sales ratio of 2.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

