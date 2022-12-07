Hixon Zuercher, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

101 West Sandusky Street Findlay, OH 45840

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 57 stocks valued at a total of $154.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.53%), MSFT(5.24%), and COST(4.51%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Hixon Zuercher, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 13,495 shares in NAS:COIN, giving the stock a 0.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $96.68 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, Coinbase Global Inc traded for a price of $54.24 per share and a market cap of $12.04Bil. The stock has returned -78.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coinbase Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.70, a price-book ratio of 1.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.79 and a price-sales ratio of 1.82.

During the quarter, Hixon Zuercher, LLC bought 4,609 shares of NAS:SBUX for a total holding of 43,328. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.03.

On 07/12/2022, Starbucks Corp traded for a price of $77.76 per share and a market cap of $89.18Bil. The stock has returned -32.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Starbucks Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.51 and a price-sales ratio of 2.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 850-share investment in NAS:INTU. Previously, the stock had a 0.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $415.14 during the quarter.

On 07/12/2022, Intuit Inc traded for a price of $385.87 per share and a market cap of $108.85Bil. The stock has returned -19.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuit Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 43.76, a price-book ratio of 6.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.93 and a price-sales ratio of 8.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Hixon Zuercher, LLC bought 761 shares of NYSE:GS for a total holding of 9,908. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $311.64.

On 07/12/2022, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc traded for a price of $292.53 per share and a market cap of $100.47Bil. The stock has returned -18.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.67, a price-book ratio of 0.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.62 and a price-sales ratio of 1.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Hixon Zuercher, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:LLY by 993 shares. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $299.95.

On 07/12/2022, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $323.59 per share and a market cap of $307.46Bil. The stock has returned 42.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 48.58, a price-book ratio of 32.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 36.93 and a price-sales ratio of 10.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.