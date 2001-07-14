The board of directors of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) has declared a quarterly dividend of 97 cents per share on Phillips 66 common stock. The dividend is payable on Sept. 1, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 18, 2022.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) manufactures, transports and markets products that drive the global economy. The diversified energy company’s portfolio includes Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses. Headquartered in Houston, Phillips 66 has employees around the globe who are committed to safely and reliably providing energy and improving lives while pursuing a lower-carbon future. For more information, visit phillips66.com or follow @Phillips66Co on LinkedIn or Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005982/en/

