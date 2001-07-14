Remember that time T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced its Carrier+Callout and promised to take action if AT&T and Verizon didn’t adopt a version of the Un-carrier’s Price Lock? Well, T-Mobile keeps its promises.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712006144/en/

Rock Icon Dee Snider Leads Raucous Protest Against AT&T and Verizon in Times Square. Eighties metal band frontman urges crowd to join in to sing (and shout) “We’re Not Gonna Take It” in response to the Carriers’ recent price hikes (Photo: Business Wire)

To hold AT&T and Verizon accountable for recently raising prices anywhere from $6 to $12 a month for some longtime customers, T-Mobile tapped musician, actor and general badass Dee Snider to help let the Carriers know that the Un-carrier heard their silence loud and clear. And so did consumers, businesses and the wireless industry, and they’re not gonna take it anymore.

Earlier today, Snider rallied a crowd in Times Square and gave them their marching orders: join him in belting out “We’re Not Gonna Take It” outside of the AT&T and Verizon storefronts in the heart of New York City. Watch the whole thing unfold here:

https%3A%2F%2Ftmobile-newsroom.wistia.com%2Fmedias%2Femnmrn48w1

“People are clearly fed up with these price hikes, and there’s no better global stage for making a statement than Times Square,” said Snider. “Raising rates on people isn’t just infuriating, it’s unnecessary – as T-Mobile has proved.”

While AT&T and Verizon have responded to inflation by asking for more money from customers, T-Mobile is helping to tackle it with Price+Lock, which guarantees the Un-carrier won’t raise rate plan prices even as costs for everything else increase.

T-Mobile isn’t alone, either. Providers like Mint+Mobile, Ultra+Mobile and UScellular also have price protections in place for their customers. But now, T-Mobile is calling for ALL wireless providers to join the movement. The Un-carrier wants to transform the wireless industry for the better by asking providers to stop raising rate plan prices for customers, because it’s the right thing to do – especially in these difficult, inflationary times.

In the meantime, T-Mobile is here to save AT&T and Verizon customers from further frustration. Not only can families and businesses switch and save with T-Mobile, but they also have peace of mind their rate plan price won’t go up with T-Mobile’s Price Lock.

To learn more about T-Mobile's Carrier Callout and commitment to stopping price increases, visit CarrierCallout.com.

Price Lock: Guarantees new accounts with qualifying service can keep their regular monthly rate plan price for current unlimited talk, text, and data on our network; excludes taxes/fees, limited-time promotions, per-use charges, third-party services, and network management practices. Save up to 20%: Qualifying new account & credit required. Savings with T-Mobile third line free via monthly bill credits vs. comparable available plans; plan features and taxes and fees may vary. Credits stop if you cancel any lines.

