MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2022 / Gladstone Land Corporation (Nasdaq:LAND) ("Gladstone Land" or the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared the following cash distributions for each of July, August and September 2022.

Monthly Cash Distributions :

Common Stock: $0.0456 per share of common stock for each of July, August and September 2022, payable per the table below:

Summary of Common Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date Payment Date Amount July 22 July 29 $ 0.0456 August 23 August 31 0.0456 September 22 September 30 0.0456 Total for the Quarter: $ 0.1368

The Company has paid 113 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013 and has increased its common stock distributions 27 times over the prior 30 quarters. The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the "DRIP") to its common stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.GladstoneLand.com.

Series B Preferred Stock(Nasdaq:LANDO): $0.125 per share of Series B Preferred Stock for each of July, August and September 2022, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series B Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date Payment Date Amount July 22 July 29 $ 0.125 August 23 August 31 0.125 September 22 September 30 0.125 Total for the Quarter: $ 0.375

The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series B Preferred Stock distribution to date.

Series C Preferred Stock(Unlisted): $0.125 per share of Series C Preferred Stock for each of July, August and September 2022, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series C Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date Payment Date Amount July 27 August 5 $ 0.125 August 25 September 6 0.125 September 27 October 5 0.125 Total for the Quarter: $ 0.375

The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series C Preferred Stock distribution to date.

Series D Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: LANDM): $0.104167 per share of Series D Preferred Stock for each of July, August and September 2022, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series D Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date Payment Date Amount July 22 July 29 $ 0.104167 August 23 August 31 0.104167 September 22 September 30 0.104167 Total for the Quarter: $ 0.3125

The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series D Preferred Stock distribution to date.

Earnings Announcement:

The Company also announced today that it plans to report earnings for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022, after the stock market closes on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. EDT to discuss its earnings results. Please call (877) 407-9046 to join the conference call. An operator will monitor the call and set a queue for questions.

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through August 17, 2022. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13730111.

The live audio broadcast of the Company's conference call will also be available online at www.GladstoneLand.com.

About Gladstone Land:

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 165 farms, comprised of approximately 114,000 acres in 15 different states, and 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of over $1.5 billion. Additional information can be found at www.GladstoneLand.com .

For stockholder information on Gladstone Land, call (703) 287-5893. For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly dividend-paying Gladstone funds, please visit www.GladstoneCompanies.com.

For further information: Gladstone Land Corporation, +1-703-287-5893

