Diversified Trust Co recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 724 stocks valued at a total of $1.77Bil. The top holdings were VOO(13.10%), VEU(9.98%), and COKE(4.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Diversified Trust Co’s top five trades of the quarter.

Diversified Trust Co reduced their investment in ARCA:VEU by 547,298 shares. The trade had a 1.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.07.

On 07/13/2022, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF traded for a price of $48.83 per share and a market cap of $30.47Bil. The stock has returned -20.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a price-book ratio of 1.63.

During the quarter, Diversified Trust Co bought 48,501 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 668,520. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $375.84.

On 07/13/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $349.99 per share and a market cap of $248.00Bil. The stock has returned -10.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a price-book ratio of 3.86.

Diversified Trust Co reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 54,954 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.45.

On 07/13/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $101.84 per share and a market cap of $81.06Bil. The stock has returned -10.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Diversified Trust Co reduced their investment in NYSE:MDT by 47,362 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $101.48.

On 07/13/2022, Medtronic PLC traded for a price of $88.69 per share and a market cap of $117.84Bil. The stock has returned -28.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medtronic PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-book ratio of 2.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.96 and a price-sales ratio of 3.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Diversified Trust Co reduced their investment in BATS:IEFA by 75,175 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.22.

On 07/13/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $57.77 per share and a market cap of $82.92Bil. The stock has returned -20.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a price-book ratio of 1.49.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

