Presima Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 52 stocks valued at a total of $407.00Mil. The top holdings were DRE(9.03%), LSI(7.60%), and AVB(5.65%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Presima Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Presima Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:WELL by 183,100 shares. The trade had a 3.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.09.

On 07/13/2022, Welltower OP LLC traded for a price of $82.44 per share and a market cap of $37.43Bil. The stock has returned -3.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Welltower OP LLC has a price-earnings ratio of 109.93, a price-book ratio of 2.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.70 and a price-sales ratio of 7.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Presima Inc. bought 123,300 shares of NYSE:LSI for a total holding of 277,175. The trade had a 3.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $123.73.

On 07/13/2022, Life Storage Inc traded for a price of $111.48 per share and a market cap of $9.41Bil. The stock has returned 0.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Life Storage Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-book ratio of 2.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.12 and a price-sales ratio of 11.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 17,000 shares in NAS:EQIX, giving the stock a 2.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $693.4 during the quarter.

On 07/13/2022, Equinix Inc traded for a price of $628.25 per share and a market cap of $57.18Bil. The stock has returned -22.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Equinix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 115.93, a price-book ratio of 5.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 16.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.91 and a price-sales ratio of 8.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Presima Inc. bought 72,300 shares of NYSE:ARE for a total holding of 84,600. The trade had a 2.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $170.2.

On 07/13/2022, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc traded for a price of $143.21 per share and a market cap of $23.37Bil. The stock has returned -22.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 51.32, a price-book ratio of 1.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.83 and a price-sales ratio of 9.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Presima Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:WPC by 94,000 shares. The trade had a 1.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.36.

On 07/13/2022, W.P. Carey Inc traded for a price of $82.27 per share and a market cap of $15.87Bil. The stock has returned 9.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, W.P. Carey Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-book ratio of 2.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.42 and a price-sales ratio of 11.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

