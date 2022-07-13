OPTIMUM INVESTMENT ADVISORS recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 861 stocks valued at a total of $200.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.72%), SPY(4.78%), and UNH(3.15%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were OPTIMUM INVESTMENT ADVISORS’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 2,200-share investment in NAS:SNPS. Previously, the stock had a 0.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $302.16 during the quarter.

On 07/13/2022, Synopsys Inc traded for a price of $306.41 per share and a market cap of $46.87Bil. The stock has returned 10.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Synopsys Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 47.64, a price-book ratio of 8.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 35.30 and a price-sales ratio of 10.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

OPTIMUM INVESTMENT ADVISORS reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 3,800 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 07/13/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $109.22 per share and a market cap of $1,111.25Bil. The stock has returned -41.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 52.71, a price-book ratio of 8.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.21 and a price-sales ratio of 2.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

OPTIMUM INVESTMENT ADVISORS reduced their investment in NYSE:ABR by 17,800 shares. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.07.

On 07/13/2022, Arbor Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $13.83 per share and a market cap of $2.22Bil. The stock has returned -16.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Arbor Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-book ratio of 1.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.67 and a price-sales ratio of 3.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, OPTIMUM INVESTMENT ADVISORS bought 2,100 shares of NAS:TLT for a total holding of 9,420. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.54.

On 07/13/2022, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $115.12 per share and a market cap of $20.87Bil. The stock has returned -20.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, OPTIMUM INVESTMENT ADVISORS bought 495 shares of NYSE:LMT for a total holding of 3,401. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $439.13.

On 07/13/2022, Lockheed Martin Corp traded for a price of $413.99 per share and a market cap of $110.17Bil. The stock has returned 12.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lockheed Martin Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-book ratio of 10.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.87 and a price-sales ratio of 1.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

