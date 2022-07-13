America First Investment Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 72 stocks valued at a total of $311.00Mil. The top holdings were WRB(7.15%), PFE(6.83%), and GOOGL(6.30%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were America First Investment Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, America First Investment Advisors, LLC bought 71,440 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 72,300. The trade had a 2.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 07/13/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $109.22 per share and a market cap of $1,111.25Bil. The stock has returned -41.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 52.71, a price-book ratio of 8.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.21 and a price-sales ratio of 2.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

America First Investment Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:WRB by 10,452 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.18.

On 07/13/2022, WR Berkley Corp traded for a price of $65.98 per share and a market cap of $17.50Bil. The stock has returned 32.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, WR Berkley Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-book ratio of 2.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.18 and a price-sales ratio of 1.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

America First Investment Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:TIP by 4,964 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $116.87.

On 07/13/2022, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $113.65 per share and a market cap of $30.88Bil. The stock has returned -5.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

America First Investment Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SHY by 6,842 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.83.

On 07/13/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $82.63 per share and a market cap of $26.28Bil. The stock has returned -3.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 5,561-share investment in ARCA:AGG. Previously, the stock had a 0.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $102.45 during the quarter.

On 07/13/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $101.84 per share and a market cap of $81.06Bil. The stock has returned -10.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

