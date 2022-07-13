ONE PLUS ONE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 88 stocks valued at a total of $118.00Mil. The top holdings were GDXJ(7.46%), SILJ(7.41%), and IDLB(5.57%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ONE PLUS ONE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ONE PLUS ONE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 548,638 shares of ARCA:SILJ for a total holding of 920,140. The trade had a 4.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.98.

On 07/13/2022, ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF traded for a price of $8.74 per share and a market cap of $566.35Mil. The stock has returned -39.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a price-book ratio of 0.99.

During the quarter, ONE PLUS ONE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 112,205 shares of ARCA:IVOL for a total holding of 156,688. The trade had a 2.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.43.

On 07/13/2022, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation Hedge ETF traded for a price of $25.83 per share and a market cap of $1.67Bil. The stock has returned -4.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 17,523-share investment in ARCA:GLD. Previously, the stock had a 2.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $174.73 during the quarter.

On 07/13/2022, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $160.83 per share and a market cap of $56.76Bil. The stock has returned -4.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

ONE PLUS ONE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:ICSH by 60,016 shares. The trade had a 2.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.

On 07/13/2022, BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $50 per share and a market cap of $6.68Bil. The stock has returned -0.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a price-book ratio of 0.95.

ONE PLUS ONE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:GDXJ by 61,685 shares. The trade had a 2.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.29.

On 07/13/2022, VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF traded for a price of $30.21 per share and a market cap of $3.15Bil. The stock has returned -32.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a price-book ratio of 1.11.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

