Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Netcompany+A%2FS, an IT solutions and service provider with customers throughout Europe, has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Consulting alliance member at the Select level for the EMEA region.

Headquartered in Denmark and with a footprint in Europe’s Nordic region and other countries, Netcompany has helped customers for more than two decades navigate their digital transformation. The company’s P&C expertise, customer-centric focus, and scalable solutions accelerate implementations in Guidewire products including PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter and BillingCenter – enabling insurers to drive efficiency gains and operational excellence.

Netcompany continues to build its Guidewire practice of approximately 200 experts focused on digital transformation, providing expertise ranging from strategy and inception through implementation and production support.

“Our emphasis on quality, budget, time and scope, plus our expertise in Guidewire products, helps insurers streamline operations, realize speed and agility, and improve their customer experience,” said Thomas Holst Demant, partner, Netcompany. “We are excited to join Guidewire’s PartnerConnect program and continue to deliver powerful, next-generation digital solutions insurers require for their transformation.”

“We are pleased to welcome Netcompany as a Select partner within our PartnerConnect program,” said Lisa Walsh, group vice president, Global Consulting Alliances, Guidewire Software. “Netcompany’s proven track record in delivering Guidewire core and digital applications to insurers in the Nordic market along with providing its regionally-specific expertise, is commendable. We look forward to continuing our collaboration.”

About Netcompany

Netcompany provides end-to-end IT services to a diversified customer base, including large and mid-sized European companies from various industries in the private and public sectors. With the acquisition of Intrasoft International in 2021, Netcompany added 2,800 people to its roster of 3,500 people and today it is an international company with more than 7,000 employees working from 17 countries. As a pure-play IT services company, Netcompany delivers strategic IT projects that accelerate customers’ transformation through platforms, core systems and infrastructure services. For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.netcompany.com%2Fint.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect

Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners provide consulting services such as business transformation and strategy, implementation and related solution and delivery services. To date, Guidewire Consulting practices worldwide include 18,000+ consultants who have been trained or are experienced in Guidewire products. Guidewire PartnerConnect is an invitation-only program.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.guidewire.com%2Fpartnerconnect.

About Guidewire

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 450 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: %40Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.guidewire.com%2Flegal-notices.

