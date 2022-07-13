LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2022 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc ( LSE:HEMO, Financial) is pleased to announce that it has opened its new custom-engineered laboratory at the Mink Building in West Harlem's Manhattanville Factory District of New York City, adjacent to Columbia University and City College. The Company's state-of-the-art research facility includes approximately 10,000 rentable square feet of purpose-built lab space including two clean rooms for cell therapy manufacturing. In addition to continuing and expanding its research, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is now able to manufacture cells in-house, accelerating and simplifying the commercialisation of its major cell therapy product candidates. The Company will first use its clean rooms to produce its HEMO-CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is leasing the facility from The Janus Property Company ("Janus").

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals was most recently located at the SUNY Downstate campus in Brooklyn prior to moving to West Harlem. It chose the Factory District over other New York and New Jersey options because of the area's convenience to many different parts of the City, New Jersey and Westchester, and based on its desire to be part of the City's fastest-growing life sciences cluster.

Dr Vladislav Sandler, Co-Founder and CEO of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals said:

"I am thrilled to have moved into our customised and innovative lab space. The choice for our lab's continued growth was clear. With several current and future vivarium options, and the opportunity to collaborate with nearby world-class educational institutions including Columbia University and City College, the Mink Building offered an unmatched combination of advantages to operate and grow. Additionally, Janus was able to provide us with the future flexibility that is critical for us to continue to grow further.

Scott Metzner, Principal of Janus, said:

"It is exciting each time a new tenant opens here. With Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals beginning work in such a highly specialised lab that required two clean rooms, the Manhattanville Factory District continues to deliver on its masterplan of becoming New York's premier life science ecosystem. We are not only expecting to announce additional similar lab tenancies over the summer but are also pleased with our non-lab lease-up including at our recently-completed Malt House."

The Mink Building, located on West 126th Street at Amsterdam Avenue, has been completely rebuilt by Janus while preserving and enhancing the building's singular industrial charms. The building features expansive ceiling heights and flexible, technology-enabled office and lab settings. The building and the rest of the Factory District are conveniently located in the 125th Street arts and innovation district which stretches from the Apollo Theater to the east to the Jerome Greene Science Center to the west and Advanced Science Research Center to the north. Upon completion, the District will total over a million square feet of new mixed-use buildings that will be interconnected by a series of beautifully-landscaped greenways and courtyards designed by Terrainwork.

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is a publicly traded company (LSE: HEMO) headquartered in London, with its US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located in New York City at its state-of-the-art research facility.

The Company is a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to treat blood and autoimmune disease and to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplantation to a greater number of patients suffering from otherwise incurable life-threatening diseases. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is developing several distinct and complementary product candidates, as well as platform technologies that it uses as engines for novel product development.

For more than 50 years, bone marrow transplantation has been used to save the lives of patients suffering from blood diseases. The risks of toxicity and death that are associated with bone marrow transplantation, however, have meant that the procedure is restricted to use only as a last resort. The Company's technology has the potential to enable many more patients suffering from devastating blood diseases such as leukemia and lymphoma, as well as severe autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis, aplastic anemia and systemic lupus erythematosus (Lupus), to benefit from bone marrow transplantation.

About the Janus Property Company

The Janus Property Company is a developer, long-term owner and manager of commercial, mixed-use and residential properties in New York City, with a current primary focus on the creative redevelopment of the Manhattanville Factory District in West Harlem. Since 1989, Janus has consistently undertaken important and complex community development projects, creating enduring value for its tenants, partners, lenders and the greater New York City community. It specialises in understanding the numerous issues involved in developing and managing real property in New York. This has resulted in an impressive array of successful projects ranging from the extensive rehabilitation and new construction of market rate and affordable rental and condominium housing to mixed-use projects, small and large-scale life science properties and master-planned neighborhood development. Janus is headquartered in the Manhattanville Factory District.

