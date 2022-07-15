Atlas Brown,Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 171 stocks valued at a total of $212.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.20%), VTI(2.93%), and MSFT(2.79%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Atlas Brown,Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Atlas Brown,Inc. bought 10,403 shares of NAS:CMCSA for a total holding of 33,206. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.94.

On 07/15/2022, Comcast Corp traded for a price of $40.9 per share and a market cap of $183.23Bil. The stock has returned -29.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comcast Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-book ratio of 1.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.13 and a price-sales ratio of 1.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 4,921 shares in NYSE:DOW, giving the stock a 0.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $64.04 during the quarter.

On 07/15/2022, Dow Inc traded for a price of $49.55 per share and a market cap of $36.08Bil. The stock has returned -17.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dow Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.31, a price-book ratio of 1.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.89 and a price-sales ratio of 0.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 1,500-share investment in NAS:EXPE. Previously, the stock had a 0.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $142.45 during the quarter.

On 07/15/2022, Expedia Group Inc traded for a price of $92.35 per share and a market cap of $14.51Bil. The stock has returned -44.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Expedia Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 79.61, a price-book ratio of 6.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.39 and a price-sales ratio of 1.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Atlas Brown,Inc. reduced their investment in BATS:MTUM by 1,679 shares. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $146.9.

On 07/15/2022, iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF traded for a price of $136.91 per share and a market cap of $10.21Bil. The stock has returned -20.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.69.

Atlas Brown,Inc. reduced their investment in BATS:NOBL by 2,788 shares. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $90.7.

On 07/15/2022, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF traded for a price of $85.85 per share and a market cap of $9.68Bil. The stock has returned -6.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a price-book ratio of 8.01.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

