M. Kraus & Co recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 67 stocks valued at a total of $246.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(8.18%), TMO(7.45%), and LHX(5.23%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were M. Kraus & Co’s top five trades of the quarter.

M. Kraus & Co reduced their investment in NYSE:DIS by 3,121 shares. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.41.

On 07/15/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $95.2 per share and a market cap of $173.41Bil. The stock has returned -49.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 65.66, a price-book ratio of 1.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.94 and a price-sales ratio of 2.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, M. Kraus & Co bought 1,197 shares of NYSE:ROK for a total holding of 33,145. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $226.69.

On 07/15/2022, Rockwell Automation Inc traded for a price of $206.35 per share and a market cap of $23.99Bil. The stock has returned -30.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Rockwell Automation Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 37.53, a price-book ratio of 9.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.89 and a price-sales ratio of 3.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

M. Kraus & Co reduced their investment in NYSE:SWK by 1,725 shares. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $123.29.

On 07/15/2022, Stanley Black & Decker Inc traded for a price of $107.13 per share and a market cap of $16.17Bil. The stock has returned -46.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Stanley Black & Decker Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-book ratio of 1.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.64 and a price-sales ratio of 1.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 3,100-share investment in ARCA:IVW. Previously, the stock had a 0.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $66.26 during the quarter.

On 07/15/2022, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $62.51 per share and a market cap of $29.20Bil. The stock has returned -17.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a price-book ratio of 6.47.

The guru sold out of their 4,243-share investment in NYSE:USB. Previously, the stock had a 0.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.98 during the quarter.

On 07/15/2022, U.S. Bancorp traded for a price of $46.57 per share and a market cap of $69.19Bil. The stock has returned -19.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, U.S. Bancorp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-book ratio of 1.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.70 and a price-sales ratio of 3.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

