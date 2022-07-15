DIVIDEND ASSETS CAPITAL, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 460 stocks valued at a total of $434.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.38%), MMP(4.00%), and EPD(3.97%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were DIVIDEND ASSETS CAPITAL, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, DIVIDEND ASSETS CAPITAL, LLC bought 8,020 shares of NYSE:TGT for a total holding of 20,752. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $192.05.

On 07/15/2022, Target Corp traded for a price of $146.67 per share and a market cap of $68.01Bil. The stock has returned -40.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Target Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-book ratio of 6.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.90 and a price-sales ratio of 0.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

DIVIDEND ASSETS CAPITAL, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:SMG by 9,979 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.23.

On 07/15/2022, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co traded for a price of $80.35 per share and a market cap of $4.45Bil. The stock has returned -54.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co has a price-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-book ratio of 4.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.38 and a price-sales ratio of 1.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

DIVIDEND ASSETS CAPITAL, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ADP by 3,065 shares. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $219.27.

On 07/15/2022, Automatic Data Processing Inc traded for a price of $214.13 per share and a market cap of $89.45Bil. The stock has returned 5.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Automatic Data Processing Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-book ratio of 21.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.28 and a price-sales ratio of 5.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, DIVIDEND ASSETS CAPITAL, LLC bought 4,997 shares of NYSE:JPM for a total holding of 24,647. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.09.

On 07/15/2022, JPMorgan Chase & Co traded for a price of $112.95 per share and a market cap of $331.74Bil. The stock has returned -27.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-book ratio of 1.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.25 and a price-sales ratio of 2.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

DIVIDEND ASSETS CAPITAL, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:NVO by 5,231 shares. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.98.

On 07/15/2022, Novo Nordisk A/S traded for a price of $114.23 per share and a market cap of $258.60Bil. The stock has returned 27.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Novo Nordisk A/S has a price-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-book ratio of 28.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.10 and a price-sales ratio of 12.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

