SHIKIAR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1185 AVENUE OF THE AMERICAS NEW YORK, NY 10036

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 80 stocks valued at a total of $250.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(19.18%), AMZN(7.45%), and GOOG(5.61%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SHIKIAR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

SHIKIAR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:DEA by 121,775 shares. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.52.

On 07/15/2022, Easterly Government Properties Inc traded for a price of $19.41 per share and a market cap of $1.76Bil. The stock has returned -6.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Easterly Government Properties Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 55.75, a price-book ratio of 1.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 69.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.85 and a price-sales ratio of 5.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

SHIKIAR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:PYPL by 22,405 shares. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $87.21.

On 07/15/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $73.91 per share and a market cap of $85.59Bil. The stock has returned -76.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-book ratio of 4.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.78 and a price-sales ratio of 3.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

SHIKIAR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in OTCPK:LVMUY by 16,040 shares. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.73.

On 07/15/2022, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE traded for a price of $122.26 per share and a market cap of $307.30Bil. The stock has returned -21.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE has a price-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-book ratio of 6.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.44 and a price-sales ratio of 4.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

SHIKIAR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 11,430 shares. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 07/15/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $150.17 per share and a market cap of $2,430.53Bil. The stock has returned 0.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-book ratio of 36.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.59 and a price-sales ratio of 6.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

SHIKIAR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:AMD by 17,545 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $93.86.

On 07/15/2022, Advanced Micro Devices Inc traded for a price of $81.11 per share and a market cap of $131.44Bil. The stock has returned -11.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-book ratio of 2.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.71 and a price-sales ratio of 5.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

