FOSTER DYKEMA CABOT & CO INC/MA recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

101 ARCH STREET, 18TH FLOOR BOSTON, MA 02110

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 105 stocks valued at a total of $810.00Mil. The top holdings were JPST(24.26%), SPY(18.54%), and ICSH(7.21%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FOSTER DYKEMA CABOT & CO INC/MA’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 3,924,182 shares in BATS:JPST, giving the stock a 24.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.08 during the quarter.

On 07/15/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.08 per share and a market cap of $19.65Bil. The stock has returned -0.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 1,167,639 shares in BATS:ICSH, giving the stock a 7.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50 during the quarter.

On 07/15/2022, BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.98 per share and a market cap of $6.69Bil. The stock has returned -0.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a price-book ratio of 0.95.

The guru sold out of their 119,411-share investment in NYSE:NKE. Previously, the stock had a 2.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $118.52 during the quarter.

On 07/15/2022, Nike Inc traded for a price of $104.7 per share and a market cap of $164.77Bil. The stock has returned -35.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nike Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-book ratio of 10.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.76 and a price-sales ratio of 3.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

FOSTER DYKEMA CABOT & CO INC/MA reduced their investment in BATS:MTUM by 87,005 shares. The trade had a 1.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $146.9.

On 07/15/2022, iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF traded for a price of $136.91 per share and a market cap of $10.21Bil. The stock has returned -20.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.69.

FOSTER DYKEMA CABOT & CO INC/MA reduced their investment in NYSE:DIS by 70,834 shares. The trade had a 1.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.41.

On 07/15/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $95.2 per share and a market cap of $173.41Bil. The stock has returned -49.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 65.66, a price-book ratio of 1.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.94 and a price-sales ratio of 2.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.