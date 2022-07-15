Redwood Investments, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

ONE GATEWAY CENTER, SUITE 802 NEWTON, MA 02458

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 123 stocks valued at a total of $900.00Mil. The top holdings were AMN(3.03%), PJT(2.84%), and BJ(2.81%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Redwood Investments, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 375,892-share investment in NAS:CSTL. Previously, the stock had a 1.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.58 during the quarter.

On 07/15/2022, Castle Biosciences Inc traded for a price of $24.73 per share and a market cap of $649.43Mil. The stock has returned -63.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Castle Biosciences Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -6.39 and a price-sales ratio of 6.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 172,053-share investment in NAS:RYAAY. Previously, the stock had a 1.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $83.85 during the quarter.

On 07/15/2022, Ryanair Holdings PLC traded for a price of $69.01 per share and a market cap of $15.67Bil. The stock has returned -35.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ryanair Holdings PLC has a price-book ratio of 3.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 47.81 and a price-sales ratio of 3.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 122,398 shares in NAS:PRFT, giving the stock a 1.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $99.66 during the quarter.

On 07/15/2022, Perficient Inc traded for a price of $91.86 per share and a market cap of $3.18Bil. The stock has returned 6.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Perficient Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 49.66, a price-book ratio of 9.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.03 and a price-sales ratio of 4.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.44, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Redwood Investments, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BYD by 179,081 shares. The trade had a 1.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.98.

On 07/15/2022, Boyd Gaming Corp traded for a price of $52.14 per share and a market cap of $5.71Bil. The stock has returned -9.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Boyd Gaming Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-book ratio of 3.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.21 and a price-sales ratio of 1.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 656,339 shares in NYSE:ESTE, giving the stock a 1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.68 during the quarter.

On 07/15/2022, Earthstone Energy Inc traded for a price of $11.48 per share and a market cap of $1.20Bil. The stock has returned 6.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Earthstone Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 60.41, a price-book ratio of 1.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.09 and a price-sales ratio of 1.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.