ARS Investment Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 151 stocks valued at a total of $732.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(9.09%), GOOGL(4.94%), and RTX(4.82%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ARS Investment Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

ARS Investment Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BHVN by 428,407 shares. The trade had a 4.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $127.59.

On 07/15/2022, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd traded for a price of $145.99 per share and a market cap of $10.37Bil. The stock has returned 20.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -20.64 and a price-sales ratio of 13.35.

During the quarter, ARS Investment Partners, LLC bought 1,533,087 shares of NAS:ARRY for a total holding of 1,547,577. The trade had a 2.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.9.

On 07/15/2022, Array Technologies Inc traded for a price of $10.83 per share and a market cap of $1.63Bil. The stock has returned -23.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Array Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 15.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -115.95 and a price-sales ratio of 1.69.

ARS Investment Partners, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:XLK by 68,460 shares. The trade had a 1.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $139.3.

On 07/15/2022, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $132.38 per share and a market cap of $39.40Bil. The stock has returned -14.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a price-book ratio of 7.57.

The guru sold out of their 56,537-share investment in NYSE:BA. Previously, the stock had a 1.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $148.21 during the quarter.

On 07/15/2022, Boeing Co traded for a price of $147.74 per share and a market cap of $87.41Bil. The stock has returned -34.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Boeing Co has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -98.26 and a price-sales ratio of 1.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

ARS Investment Partners, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 20,969 shares. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.8.

On 07/15/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $385.13 per share and a market cap of $350.08Bil. The stock has returned -12.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-book ratio of 3.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.81 and a price-sales ratio of 2.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

