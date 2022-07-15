New Century Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 94 stocks valued at a total of $88.00Mil. The top holdings were GLD(12.05%), EMLC(10.56%), and VCSH(9.92%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were New Century Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, New Century Advisors, LLC bought 57,760 shares of NAS:VCSH for a total holding of 114,920. The trade had a 4.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.63.

On 07/15/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.3 per share and a market cap of $40.63Bil. The stock has returned -6.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 223,670 shares in ARCA:PCY, giving the stock a 4.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.12 during the quarter.

On 07/15/2022, Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF traded for a price of $17.8 per share and a market cap of $1.59Bil. The stock has returned -33.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 171,580-share investment in ARCA:SJNK. Previously, the stock had a 3.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.03 during the quarter.

On 07/15/2022, SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF traded for a price of $24.46 per share and a market cap of $3.28Bil. The stock has returned -7.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 8,400 shares in NYSE:PXD, giving the stock a 2.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $253.61 during the quarter.

On 07/15/2022, Pioneer Natural Resources Co traded for a price of $208.45 per share and a market cap of $50.44Bil. The stock has returned 46.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pioneer Natural Resources Co has a price-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-book ratio of 2.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.50 and a price-sales ratio of 2.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 21,380-share investment in ARCA:VNQ. Previously, the stock had a 1.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $99.24 during the quarter.

On 07/15/2022, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $91.79 per share and a market cap of $38.40Bil. The stock has returned -11.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a price-book ratio of 2.73.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

