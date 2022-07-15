Bell Bank recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3100 13TH AVE S FARGO, ND 58103

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 201 stocks valued at a total of $836.00Mil. The top holdings were IEFA(14.16%), QQQ(12.63%), and XLF(5.17%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bell Bank’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 455,546-share investment in ARCA:IEMG. Previously, the stock had a 2.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.28 during the quarter.

On 07/15/2022, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $47.36 per share and a market cap of $63.31Bil. The stock has returned -25.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a price-book ratio of 1.57.

During the quarter, Bell Bank bought 153,099 shares of ARCA:VYM for a total holding of 355,099. The trade had a 1.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.61.

On 07/15/2022, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF traded for a price of $101.95 per share and a market cap of $44.44Bil. The stock has returned -1.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a price-book ratio of 2.63.

During the quarter, Bell Bank bought 27,708 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 376,653. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $310.63.

On 07/15/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $291.87 per share and a market cap of $162.09Bil. The stock has returned -20.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a price-book ratio of 6.03.

The guru established a new position worth 256,843 shares in ARCA:SPSB, giving the stock a 0.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.81 during the quarter.

On 07/15/2022, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $29.69 per share and a market cap of $7.35Bil. The stock has returned -3.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 377,163 shares in NAS:NWL, giving the stock a 0.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.25 during the quarter.

On 07/15/2022, Newell Brands Inc traded for a price of $19 per share and a market cap of $7.86Bil. The stock has returned -26.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Newell Brands Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-book ratio of 2.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.24 and a price-sales ratio of 0.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.