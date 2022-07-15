Advisory Alpha, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 246 stocks valued at a total of $1.33Bil. The top holdings were SPYG(10.11%), SPYV(7.21%), and SCHM(6.09%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Advisory Alpha, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Advisory Alpha, LLC bought 663,347 shares of ARCA:SPTS for a total holding of 1,642,138. The trade had a 1.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.48.

On 07/15/2022, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $29.38 per share and a market cap of $3.26Bil. The stock has returned -3.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Advisory Alpha, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHP by 235,231 shares. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.54.

On 07/15/2022, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF traded for a price of $56.07 per share and a market cap of $15.94Bil. The stock has returned -6.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Advisory Alpha, LLC bought 154,908 shares of NAS:VCSH for a total holding of 666,514. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.63.

On 07/15/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.3 per share and a market cap of $40.63Bil. The stock has returned -6.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Advisory Alpha, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VMBS by 202,747 shares. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.02.

On 07/15/2022, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF traded for a price of $48.05 per share and a market cap of $14.58Bil. The stock has returned -9.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Advisory Alpha, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:BKLN by 446,443 shares. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.09.

On 07/15/2022, Invesco Senior Loan ETF traded for a price of $20.66 per share and a market cap of $3.91Bil. The stock has returned -4.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

