VALLEY NATIONAL ADVISERS INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 962 stocks valued at a total of $474.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHX(7.71%), AAPL(5.34%), and MSFT(3.53%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were VALLEY NATIONAL ADVISERS INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, VALLEY NATIONAL ADVISERS INC bought 243,772 shares of ARCA:FBND for a total holding of 279,303. The trade had a 2.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.57.

On 07/15/2022, Fidelity Total Bond ETF traded for a price of $46.99 per share and a market cap of $2.28Bil. The stock has returned -11.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a price-book ratio of 2.44.

During the quarter, VALLEY NATIONAL ADVISERS INC bought 146,650 shares of NAS:IUSB for a total holding of 177,111. The trade had a 1.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.37.

On 07/15/2022, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $47 per share and a market cap of $17.36Bil. The stock has returned -11.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 0.77.

VALLEY NATIONAL ADVISERS INC reduced their investment in BATS:JPST by 118,897 shares. The trade had a 1.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.08.

On 07/15/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.08 per share and a market cap of $19.65Bil. The stock has returned -0.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

VALLEY NATIONAL ADVISERS INC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHO by 73,181 shares. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.22.

On 07/15/2022, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded for a price of $49.06 per share and a market cap of $9.20Bil. The stock has returned -3.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, VALLEY NATIONAL ADVISERS INC bought 7,252 shares of NAS:LRCX for a total holding of 13,279. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $477.04.

On 07/15/2022, Lam Research Corp traded for a price of $427.13 per share and a market cap of $59.25Bil. The stock has returned -31.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lam Research Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-book ratio of 9.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.60 and a price-sales ratio of 3.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

