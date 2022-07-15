ARKANSAS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 49 stocks valued at a total of $438.00Mil. The top holdings were DIA(16.63%), IJH(13.32%), and IGSB(11.72%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ARKANSAS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ARKANSAS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. bought 23,331 shares of ARCA:TIP for a total holding of 381,047. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $116.87.

On 07/15/2022, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $114.62 per share and a market cap of $31.13Bil. The stock has returned -5.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, ARKANSAS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. bought 61,131 shares of ARCA:SCHE for a total holding of 368,669. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.09.

On 07/15/2022, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF traded for a price of $24.38 per share and a market cap of $8.21Bil. The stock has returned -22.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a price-book ratio of 1.70.

The guru established a new position worth 27,705 shares in NAS:FMB, giving the stock a 0.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.1 during the quarter.

On 07/15/2022, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF traded for a price of $51.35 per share and a market cap of $1.95Bil. The stock has returned -9.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, ARKANSAS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. bought 6,762 shares of ARCA:VO for a total holding of 163,288. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $215.87.

On 07/15/2022, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $199.75 per share and a market cap of $47.61Bil. The stock has returned -15.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a price-book ratio of 3.08.

ARKANSAS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. reduced their investment in NAS:IGIB by 20,371 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.93.

On 07/15/2022, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $51.53 per share and a market cap of $9.60Bil. The stock has returned -13.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

