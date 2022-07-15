McAdam, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 219 stocks valued at a total of $945.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHX(11.19%), FNDX(10.72%), and SCHG(8.26%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were McAdam, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

McAdam, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHX by 186,553 shares. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.51.

On 07/15/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $45.56 per share and a market cap of $27.71Bil. The stock has returned -14.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a price-book ratio of 3.56.

During the quarter, McAdam, LLC bought 110,358 shares of ARCA:BSV for a total holding of 115,899. The trade had a 0.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.88.

On 07/15/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.67 per share and a market cap of $38.66Bil. The stock has returned -5.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 236,623 shares in BATS:PJUN, giving the stock a 0.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.69 during the quarter.

On 07/15/2022, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June traded for a price of $29.38 per share and a market cap of $317.30Mil. The stock has returned -6.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June has a price-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a price-book ratio of 3.58.

The guru established a new position worth 58,114 shares in NAS:SHV, giving the stock a 0.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $110.04 during the quarter.

On 07/15/2022, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $110.01 per share and a market cap of $20.38Bil. The stock has returned -0.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, McAdam, LLC bought 123,329 shares of ARCA:SPYV for a total holding of 254,251. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.42.

On 07/15/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $37.07 per share and a market cap of $12.53Bil. The stock has returned -6.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a price-book ratio of 2.57.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

