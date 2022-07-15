CMH Wealth Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

155 LAFAYETTE ROAD` NORTH HAMPTON, NH 03862

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 47 stocks valued at a total of $277.00Mil. The top holdings were AMZN(7.74%), MSFT(7.36%), and GOOGL(6.51%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CMH Wealth Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 51,393-share investment in ARCA:TLH. Previously, the stock had a 2.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $122.4 during the quarter.

On 07/15/2022, iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $121.44 per share and a market cap of $4.10Bil. The stock has returned -17.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, CMH Wealth Management LLC bought 136,619 shares of NAS:TTD for a total holding of 216,500. The trade had a 2.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.97.

On 07/15/2022, The Trade Desk Inc traded for a price of $43.1 per share and a market cap of $20.96Bil. The stock has returned -44.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Trade Desk Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 199.48, a price-book ratio of 12.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 21.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 135.29 and a price-sales ratio of 16.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, CMH Wealth Management LLC bought 49,128 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 201,528. The trade had a 1.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 07/15/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $113.55 per share and a market cap of $1,155.30Bil. The stock has returned -39.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 54.80, a price-book ratio of 8.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.46 and a price-sales ratio of 2.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 7,426 shares in NAS:TSLA, giving the stock a 1.81% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $822.98 during the quarter.

On 07/15/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $720.2 per share and a market cap of $746.41Bil. The stock has returned 9.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 96.53, a price-book ratio of 21.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 56.13 and a price-sales ratio of 12.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

CMH Wealth Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:PYPL by 39,646 shares. The trade had a 1.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $87.21.

On 07/15/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $73.91 per share and a market cap of $85.59Bil. The stock has returned -76.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-book ratio of 4.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.78 and a price-sales ratio of 3.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

