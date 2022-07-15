Westside Investment Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 787 stocks valued at a total of $35.23Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(19.26%), NOC(10.07%), and GOOG(4.64%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Westside Investment Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Westside Investment Management, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:GBIL by 13,550 shares. The trade had a 1.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.8.

On 07/15/2022, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF traded for a price of $99.79 per share and a market cap of $2.76Bil. The stock has returned -0.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Westside Investment Management, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:HTAB by 68,200 shares. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.36.

On 07/15/2022, Hartford Schroders Tax Aware Bond ETF traded for a price of $19.575 per share and a market cap of $80.26Mil. The stock has returned -8.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Westside Investment Management, Inc. bought 15,010 shares of NYSE:SHOP for a total holding of 31,310. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.1.

On 07/15/2022, Shopify Inc traded for a price of $31.27 per share and a market cap of $39.44Bil. The stock has returned -79.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shopify Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 251.63, a price-book ratio of 4.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 180.82 and a price-sales ratio of 8.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Westside Investment Management, Inc. bought 43,925 shares of NYSE:UBER for a total holding of 135,535. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.69.

On 07/15/2022, Uber Technologies Inc traded for a price of $21.67 per share and a market cap of $42.55Bil. The stock has returned -56.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Uber Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -8.38 and a price-sales ratio of 1.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Westside Investment Management, Inc. bought 2,530 shares of NAS:SBUX for a total holding of 11,709. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.03.

On 07/15/2022, Starbucks Corp traded for a price of $79.62 per share and a market cap of $91.32Bil. The stock has returned -33.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Starbucks Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.77 and a price-sales ratio of 3.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

