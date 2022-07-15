PLIMOTH TRUST CO LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

330 SWANSEA MALL DRIVE SWANSEA, MA 02777

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 163 stocks valued at a total of $317.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.69%), MSFT(4.74%), and PGX(2.82%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PLIMOTH TRUST CO LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

PLIMOTH TRUST CO LLC reduced their investment in NAS:IGSB by 77,067 shares. The trade had a 1.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.77.

On 07/15/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.52 per share and a market cap of $21.23Bil. The stock has returned -6.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

PLIMOTH TRUST CO LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BMY by 25,612 shares. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.11.

On 07/15/2022, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co traded for a price of $75.65 per share and a market cap of $161.06Bil. The stock has returned 12.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a price-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-book ratio of 5.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.03 and a price-sales ratio of 3.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 17,920 shares in NYSE:SYY, giving the stock a 0.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $83.73 during the quarter.

On 07/15/2022, Sysco Corp traded for a price of $87.62 per share and a market cap of $44.64Bil. The stock has returned 21.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sysco Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 45.16, a price-book ratio of 33.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.18 and a price-sales ratio of 0.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, PLIMOTH TRUST CO LLC bought 16,098 shares of NYSE:MRK for a total holding of 45,877. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.55.

On 07/15/2022, Merck & Co Inc traded for a price of $94.96 per share and a market cap of $240.14Bil. The stock has returned 24.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Merck & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-book ratio of 5.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.12 and a price-sales ratio of 4.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

PLIMOTH TRUST CO LLC reduced their investment in NAS:CTSH by 16,123 shares. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.74.

On 07/15/2022, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp traded for a price of $65.86 per share and a market cap of $34.32Bil. The stock has returned -5.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-book ratio of 2.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.68 and a price-sales ratio of 1.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

