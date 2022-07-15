BT Wealth Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Riverwood 200 Atlanta, GA 30339

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 71 stocks valued at a total of $365.00Mil. The top holdings were IWB(21.14%), IVV(14.13%), and VIG(12.25%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BT Wealth Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 309,113 shares in NAS:VGSH, giving the stock a 4.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58.9 during the quarter.

On 07/15/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $58.73 per share and a market cap of $15.15Bil. The stock has returned -3.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 200,676 shares in BATS:ICSH, giving the stock a 2.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50 during the quarter.

On 07/15/2022, BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.98 per share and a market cap of $6.69Bil. The stock has returned -0.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a price-book ratio of 0.95.

During the quarter, BT Wealth Management LLC bought 13,800 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 15,454. The trade had a 1.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $310.63.

On 07/15/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $291.87 per share and a market cap of $162.09Bil. The stock has returned -20.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a price-book ratio of 6.03.

During the quarter, BT Wealth Management LLC bought 6,954 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 134,799. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $411.02.

On 07/15/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $387.13 per share and a market cap of $285.64Bil. The stock has returned -12.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a price-book ratio of 3.61.

The guru sold out of their 20,592-share investment in ARCA:IJR. Previously, the stock had a 0.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $99.35 during the quarter.

On 07/15/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $93.14 per share and a market cap of $60.66Bil. The stock has returned -14.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a price-book ratio of 1.67.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

