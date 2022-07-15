MOSELEY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 148 stocks valued at a total of $143.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(8.02%), MSFT(4.25%), and BRK.B(3.85%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MOSELEY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, MOSELEY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC bought 2,759 shares of NAS:TSLA for a total holding of 5,993. The trade had a 1.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $822.98.

On 07/15/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $720.2 per share and a market cap of $746.41Bil. The stock has returned 9.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 96.53, a price-book ratio of 21.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 56.13 and a price-sales ratio of 12.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 74,051-share investment in NAS:BAND. Previously, the stock had a 1.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.25 during the quarter.

On 07/15/2022, Bandwidth Inc traded for a price of $16.56 per share and a market cap of $418.59Mil. The stock has returned -87.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bandwidth Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.26 and a price-sales ratio of 0.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

MOSELEY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in ARCA:VT by 16,536 shares. The trade had a 0.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.02.

On 07/15/2022, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF traded for a price of $85.48 per share and a market cap of $22.04Bil. The stock has returned -17.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a price-book ratio of 2.40.

During the quarter, MOSELEY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC bought 3,671 shares of NYSE:BRK.B for a total holding of 20,196. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $314.34.

On 07/15/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $278.48 per share and a market cap of $615.03Bil. The stock has returned -1.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-book ratio of 1.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.91 and a price-sales ratio of 1.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

MOSELEY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:SCHW by 15,083 shares. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.21.

On 07/15/2022, Charles Schwab Corp traded for a price of $62.18 per share and a market cap of $117.92Bil. The stock has returned -12.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Charles Schwab Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-book ratio of 3.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.05 and a price-sales ratio of 6.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

