PENNSYLVANIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC /ADV recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 80 stocks valued at a total of $189.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(16.83%), MSFT(14.80%), and AMZN(12.26%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PENNSYLVANIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC /ADV’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, PENNSYLVANIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC /ADV bought 90,806 shares of ARCA:SCHD for a total holding of 192,822. The trade had a 3.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.69.

On 07/15/2022, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $71.81 per share and a market cap of $34.91Bil. The stock has returned -3.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a price-book ratio of 3.34.

The guru sold out of their 25,723-share investment in ARCA:VUG. Previously, the stock had a 3.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $246.82 during the quarter.

On 07/15/2022, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $231.24 per share and a market cap of $69.94Bil. The stock has returned -22.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a price-book ratio of 7.79.

During the quarter, PENNSYLVANIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC /ADV bought 43,375 shares of BATS:JPST for a total holding of 59,898. The trade had a 1.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.08.

On 07/15/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.08 per share and a market cap of $19.65Bil. The stock has returned -0.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

PENNSYLVANIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC /ADV reduced their investment in BATS:JMST by 34,811 shares. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.47.

On 07/15/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF traded for a price of $50.59 per share and a market cap of $3.42Bil. The stock has returned -0.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 902 shares in NYSE:WFCpL.PFD, giving the stock a 0.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $1232.11 during the quarter.

On 07/15/2022, Wells Fargo & Co traded for a price of $1233.01 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned -14.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wells Fargo & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-book ratio of 0.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.12 and a price-sales ratio of 2.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

