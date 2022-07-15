Alhambra Investment Partners LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 140 stocks valued at a total of $138.00Mil. The top holdings were IEI(12.79%), AAPL(6.02%), and IAU(2.72%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought 26,495 shares of NAS:IEF for a total holding of 29,269. The trade had a 1.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.41.

On 07/15/2022, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $102.75 per share and a market cap of $22.62Bil. The stock has returned -11.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought 59,730 shares of ARCA:RWO for a total holding of 67,082. The trade had a 1.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.7.

On 07/15/2022, SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF traded for a price of $43.96 per share and a market cap of $1.22Bil. The stock has returned -16.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a price-book ratio of 1.52.

During the quarter, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought 41,755 shares of ARCA:RWX for a total holding of 74,028. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.98.

On 07/15/2022, SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF traded for a price of $27.77 per share and a market cap of $575.95Mil. The stock has returned -23.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a price-book ratio of 0.88.

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC reduced their investment in NAS:IEI by 10,156 shares. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $119.34.

On 07/15/2022, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $119.28 per share and a market cap of $12.13Bil. The stock has returned -8.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 26,986-share investment in ARCA:DJP. Previously, the stock had a 0.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $38.63 during the quarter.

On 07/15/2022, BARCLAYS BANK PLC IPATH ETN 12/06/36 DJ-UBS COM INDX TO RT traded for a price of $33.49 per share and a market cap of $887.87Mil. The stock has returned 21.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

