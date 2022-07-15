WOLFF WIESE MAGANA LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 965 stocks valued at a total of $137.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.96%), MSFT(3.24%), and ABBV(3.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WOLFF WIESE MAGANA LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 125,359 shares in ARCA:DFAU, giving the stock a 2.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.67 during the quarter.

On 07/15/2022, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF traded for a price of $26.91 per share and a market cap of $2.29Bil. The stock has returned -12.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.19.

WOLFF WIESE MAGANA LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BMY by 38,838 shares. The trade had a 1.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.11.

On 07/15/2022, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co traded for a price of $75.65 per share and a market cap of $161.06Bil. The stock has returned 12.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a price-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-book ratio of 5.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.03 and a price-sales ratio of 3.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, WOLFF WIESE MAGANA LLC bought 161,992 shares of NYSE:MPW for a total holding of 199,945. The trade had a 1.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.04.

On 07/15/2022, Medical Properties Trust Inc traded for a price of $15.77 per share and a market cap of $9.46Bil. The stock has returned -17.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medical Properties Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-book ratio of 1.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.42 and a price-sales ratio of 5.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 159,427 shares in NAS:HBAN, giving the stock a 1.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.29 during the quarter.

On 07/15/2022, Huntington Bancshares Inc traded for a price of $12.51 per share and a market cap of $18.00Bil. The stock has returned -11.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Huntington Bancshares Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-book ratio of 1.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.63 and a price-sales ratio of 2.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 37,496 shares in ARCA:DFSD, giving the stock a 1.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.24 during the quarter.

On 07/15/2022, Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF traded for a price of $46.925 per share and a market cap of $675.72Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

