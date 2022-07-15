Berkshire Bank recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 134 stocks valued at a total of $343.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(13.56%), JPST(5.43%), and IEI(4.72%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Berkshire Bank’s top five trades of the quarter.

Berkshire Bank reduced their investment in NAS:IGIB by 318,235 shares. The trade had a 4.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.93.

On 07/15/2022, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $51.53 per share and a market cap of $9.60Bil. The stock has returned -13.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Berkshire Bank bought 66,817 shares of BATS:IEFA for a total holding of 224,835. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.22.

On 07/15/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $57.82 per share and a market cap of $82.99Bil. The stock has returned -21.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a price-book ratio of 1.51.

Berkshire Bank reduced their investment in ARCA:IWP by 27,497 shares. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $87.21.

On 07/15/2022, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $81.18 per share and a market cap of $11.36Bil. The stock has returned -28.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a price-book ratio of 6.36.

Berkshire Bank reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 4,726 shares. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $411.02.

On 07/15/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $387.13 per share and a market cap of $285.64Bil. The stock has returned -12.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a price-book ratio of 3.61.

Berkshire Bank reduced their investment in ARCA:SPYG by 26,986 shares. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.35.

On 07/15/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $54.11 per share and a market cap of $12.05Bil. The stock has returned -17.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a price-book ratio of 6.47.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

