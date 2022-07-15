Investmark Advisory Group LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 88 stocks valued at a total of $101.00Mil. The top holdings were DFUV(11.13%), DFUS(6.97%), and AAPL(5.83%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 356,299 shares in ARCA:DFUV, giving the stock a 11.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.27 during the quarter.

On 07/15/2022, Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF traded for a price of $31.59 per share and a market cap of $7.37Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a price-book ratio of 1.87.

During the quarter, Investmark Advisory Group LLC bought 24,654 shares of ARCA:DFUS for a total holding of 172,962. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.39.

On 07/15/2022, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF traded for a price of $41.58 per share and a market cap of $5.28Bil. The stock has returned -13.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a price-book ratio of 3.42.

During the quarter, Investmark Advisory Group LLC bought 15,290 shares of ARCA:FDVV for a total holding of 21,097. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.15.

On 07/15/2022, Fidelity High Dividend ETF traded for a price of $36.21 per share and a market cap of $1.18Bil. The stock has returned -4.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a price-book ratio of 2.33.

Investmark Advisory Group LLC reduced their investment in BATS:FBCV by 15,060 shares. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.16.

On 07/15/2022, Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF traded for a price of $27.026 per share and a market cap of $108.78Mil. The stock has returned -3.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a price-book ratio of 2.40.

The guru sold out of their 21,736-share investment in NAS:WBD. Previously, the stock had a 0.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.65 during the quarter.

On 07/15/2022, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc traded for a price of $13.96 per share and a market cap of $33.88Bil. The stock has returned -52.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-book ratio of 0.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.57 and a price-sales ratio of 0.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

