Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Abbott Laboratories (“Abbott” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ABT) on behalf of Abbott stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Abbott has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.

Abbott was the subject of testimony by Dr. Robert Califf, the head of the FDA, before the Energy and Commerce Subcommittee of the U.S. House of Representatives related to the ongoing baby formula shortage throughout the United States. According to the New York Times, Dr. Califf “detailed ‘egregiously unsanitary’ conditions” at the Company’s Michigan plant, which contributed to the shortage. Dr. Califf testified that “‘the inspection results were shocking’” and that “’we had no confidence in integrity of the quality program at the facility.’”

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Abbott shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at [email protected], by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling+out+this+contact+form.

