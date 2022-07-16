WEST BANCORPORATION INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 287 stocks valued at a total of $142.00Mil. The top holdings were AEL(11.58%), WTBA(6.89%), and IWD(5.88%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WEST BANCORPORATION INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

WEST BANCORPORATION INC reduced their investment in NYSE:AEL by 59,507 shares. The trade had a 1.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $38.09.

On 07/16/2022, American Equity Investment Life Holding Co traded for a price of $34.4 per share and a market cap of $3.20Bil. The stock has returned 11.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Equity Investment Life Holding Co has a price-earnings ratio of 4.65, a price-book ratio of 0.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.50 and a price-sales ratio of 0.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, WEST BANCORPORATION INC bought 12,135 shares of ARCA:VTV for a total holding of 16,103. The trade had a 1.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.35.

On 07/16/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $132.26 per share and a market cap of $95.39Bil. The stock has returned -1.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a price-book ratio of 2.63.

During the quarter, WEST BANCORPORATION INC bought 3,795 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 4,476. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $375.84.

On 07/16/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $354.01 per share and a market cap of $251.58Bil. The stock has returned -10.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a price-book ratio of 3.86.

During the quarter, WEST BANCORPORATION INC bought 9,619 shares of ARCA:IWS for a total holding of 10,716. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.64.

On 07/16/2022, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $102.7 per share and a market cap of $12.49Bil. The stock has returned -8.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a price-book ratio of 1.95.

During the quarter, WEST BANCORPORATION INC bought 7,075 shares of ARCA:IWN for a total holding of 8,153. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $148.57.

On 07/16/2022, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF traded for a price of $138.28 per share and a market cap of $11.53Bil. The stock has returned -11.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a price-book ratio of 1.19.

