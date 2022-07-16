LifePro Asset Management recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 112 stocks valued at a total of $193.00Mil. The top holdings were XBI(3.88%), ENPH(3.84%), and SHY(3.71%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LifePro Asset Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 63,723-share investment in NAS:ABNB. Previously, the stock had a 3.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $130.8 during the quarter.

On 07/16/2022, Airbnb Inc traded for a price of $94.66 per share and a market cap of $61.12Bil. The stock has returned -31.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Airbnb Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 79.33, a price-book ratio of 12.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 52.07 and a price-sales ratio of 8.96.

The guru established a new position worth 100,861 shares in ARCA:XBI, giving the stock a 3.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $75.3 during the quarter.

On 07/16/2022, SPDR Biotech ETF traded for a price of $82.37 per share and a market cap of $7.60Bil. The stock has returned -34.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Biotech ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.18.

The guru sold out of their 23,486-share investment in NAS:MDB. Previously, the stock had a 3.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $314.7 during the quarter.

On 07/16/2022, MongoDB Inc traded for a price of $277.47 per share and a market cap of $18.90Bil. The stock has returned -17.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MongoDB Inc has a price-book ratio of 28.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -67.47 and a price-sales ratio of 19.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 86,308-share investment in NYSE:LYV. Previously, the stock had a 3.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $96.54 during the quarter.

On 07/16/2022, Live Nation Entertainment Inc traded for a price of $84.48 per share and a market cap of $19.27Bil. The stock has returned 5.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Live Nation Entertainment Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 59.25 and a price-sales ratio of 2.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 105,913 shares in NAS:PDD, giving the stock a 3.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.75 during the quarter.

On 07/16/2022, Pinduoduo Inc traded for a price of $54.71 per share and a market cap of $69.17Bil. The stock has returned -50.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pinduoduo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 38.66, a price-book ratio of 5.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.80 and a price-sales ratio of 5.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

