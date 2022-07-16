Destiny Wealth Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 613 stocks valued at a total of $454.00Mil. The top holdings were SLQD(4.67%), STIP(3.70%), and SPSB(3.36%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Destiny Wealth Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Destiny Wealth Partners, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:CMDY by 175,687 shares. The trade had a 2.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.85.

On 07/16/2022, iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF traded for a price of $55.72 per share and a market cap of $331.53Mil. The stock has returned 18.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a price-book ratio of 1.13.

The guru established a new position worth 218,728 shares in ARCA:FSTA, giving the stock a 2.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.13 during the quarter.

On 07/16/2022, Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF traded for a price of $43.79 per share and a market cap of $1.04Bil. The stock has returned 3.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a price-book ratio of 4.57.

Destiny Wealth Partners, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:FNCL by 196,529 shares. The trade had a 2.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.96.

On 07/16/2022, Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF traded for a price of $45.04 per share and a market cap of $1.45Bil. The stock has returned -12.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a price-book ratio of 1.37.

During the quarter, Destiny Wealth Partners, LLC bought 81,921 shares of BATS:VFMV for a total holding of 82,113. The trade had a 1.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.18.

On 07/16/2022, Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF traded for a price of $97.2222 per share and a market cap of $64.65Mil. The stock has returned -0.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a price-book ratio of 3.20.

Destiny Wealth Partners, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:USMV by 114,330 shares. The trade had a 1.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.1.

On 07/16/2022, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $71.08 per share and a market cap of $26.91Bil. The stock has returned -4.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a price-book ratio of 3.99.

