Parker+Aerospace, a business segment of Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced an agreement with the Defense+Logistics+Agency and the U.S.+Air+Force for a five-year performance-based logistics (PBL) contract covering hydraulic equipment across five key Air Force platforms. Under the sustainment agreement, Parker Aerospace will provide supply chain, engineering and field service support at the Ogden Air Logistics Complex at Hill+Air+Force+Base in Utah under pre-negotiated fixed rates.

Senior leaders during the ceremonial signing of a performance-based logistics contract June 27, 2022, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Under the agreement, Parker Aerospace will provide supply chain, engineering and field service support at the Ogden Air Logistics Complex covering hydraulic equipment for five Air Force platforms. Pictured from left are: Brig. Gen. David Sanford, Defense Supply Center Richmond and Defense Logistics Agency Aviation commander, Steve Gray, 448th Supply Chain Management Wing director, Michelle Hathaway, Ogden ALC vice director, and Victor Jorcyk, Parker Aerospace customer support operations vice president. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar)

Working collaboratively with repair depot personnel, Parker Aerospace support staff will implement processes to facilitate rapid and high-quality repairs to meet the availability, reliability and maintainability needs of the aircraft while balancing performance metrics.

“Parker Aerospace is honored to participate in this outstanding partnership that will leverage best aftermarket practices and Parker’s integrated solutions to ensure high mission-ready capability rates,” said Austin Major, group vice president, business development and global support, Parker Aerospace. “Being awarded such a significant contract that supports the Air Force’s most critical platforms solidifies Parker’s expertise as a tier-one hydraulic systems leader,” Major remarked. “This deep systems expertise and broad base of proven technology allow Parker to identify and minimize risks, create better spares and repairs solutions and reduce cost and complexity in fleet maintenance operations.”

Bringing transformative benefits to Air Force fleets

With a strong history of innovative sustainment solutions at military aircraft maintenance depots, this latest Parker Aerospace PBL contract win is expected to yield considerable benefits for customers, which include:

Simplified supply chain management – Using customer-supplied flight hours and reliability data, Parker has created a forecasting/fulfillment model that will drive overhaul material through the Parker supply chain more efficiently and proactively based on actual depot performance and changing fleet needs.

– Using customer-supplied flight hours and reliability data, Parker has created a forecasting/fulfillment model that will drive overhaul material through the Parker supply chain more efficiently and proactively based on actual depot performance and changing fleet needs. Improved MRO processes – Parker’s highly-trained field service engineers working at Hill Air Force Base will lead lean events and improve maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) process efficiencies.

– Parker’s highly-trained field service engineers working at Hill Air Force Base will lead lean events and improve maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) process efficiencies. Product performance improvements – Parker’s continuous quality improvement strategies reduce the cost and frequency of overhauls with quality components and systems that perform longer on-wing.

– Parker’s continuous quality improvement strategies reduce the cost and frequency of overhauls with quality components and systems that perform longer on-wing. Dedicated engineering support – With access to Parker’s engineering teams, aircraft parts that require disposition can be expertly reviewed, prolonging the life of detail and sub-assembly parts.

Parker team members and resources supporting the PBL contract

The Parker Aerospace team responsible for supporting the PBL contract includes members of the organization’s Customer+Support+Operations, Military+Flight+Controls+Division, Hydraulic+Systems+Division and Fluid+Systems+Division who will utilize Parker’s vast program management, engineering, supply chain and warehouse management resources.

About Parker Aerospace. Parker+Aerospace is a global leader in commercial and military aircraft and aeroengine technology. The company collaborates with customers to move their programs forward.

About Parker Hannifin. Parker is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

