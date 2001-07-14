Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers, today announced that the company will present at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference at the InterContinental Boston located in Boston, Massachusetts on Thursday, August 11 at 10:00 am ET. Management will also host investor meetings on Wednesday, August 10 and Thursday, August 11.

A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Digital Media Solutions investor website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.digitalmediasolutions.com.

